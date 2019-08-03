Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sitting Saturday

Jansen is not in Saturday's lineup against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He really turned it on in late June and early July, but Jansen is 6-for-42 (.143 average) with one home run and 11 strikeouts over his last 14 games. Reese McGuire will start at catcher and hit ninth.

