Houser was granted his release by the Rangers on Thursday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Houser signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers this winter and was having some success with Triple-A Round Rock, most notably maintaining a 1.15 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across 39.1 innings. Texas would reportedly like to re-sign him, though he may have another opportunity around the league lined up.
