Rendon went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's loss to Texas.

Rendon returned from a stint on the 60-day injured list due to a torn hamstring and batted leadoff while playing third base. The veteran didn't appear to have any lingering effects of the injury and plated his team's final run with a single in the seventh inning. Rendon is expected to be a near-everyday part of Los Angeles' lineup moving forward, though he may see some starts at DH to help him ease back into action after the long layoff.