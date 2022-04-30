Warren (2-0) was credited with the win against the White Sox on Friday as a result of pitching two perfect innings during which he struck out one batter.

Scheduled starter Noah Syndergaard (illness) was scratched earlier in the day, forcing the Angels to pivot to a bullpen game. Jimmy Herget got the start and allowed one run over three innings, and Warren followed with two perfect frames. It was an excellent bounce-back performance for the right-hander after he surrendered two runs in two-thirds of an inning in his previous appearance. Warren has compiled a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB across 8.1 innings this season.