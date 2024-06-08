Drury (hamstring) has responded well to recent baseball activities and is likely to head out on a rehab assignment during the week of June 10, per MLB.com.

Drury hasn't played since injuring his left hamstring May 8, but he's recently progressed to running and participating in full baseball activities, including taking groundballs and hitting on the field. The veteran infielder hasn't had any setbacks while taking part in that work and thus appears just about ready to head out on a rehab stint. It's not clear how many minor-league games Drury will play in, but he could be back with the Angels by the end of next week.