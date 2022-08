Sanchez was traded from the Phillies to the Angels on Monday along with Mickey Moniak in exchange for Noah Syndergaard, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez was one of the Phillies' top 20 prospects, even if that's damning with faint praise. The 21-year-old switch hitter slashed .236/.286/.429 with six home runs and two steals in 38 games at Single-A.