Angels' Jared Grindlinger: Goes to Angels at pick 12

The Angels selected Grindlinger with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Grindlinger reclassified in February to join the 2026 class and won't turn 18 until April 2027. He is also a legitimate two-way talent with clear upside as a starting pitcher and/or as a lefty-hitting outfielder. He was announced as an outfielder and not as a two-way player, so the Angels are betting on the bat. The Huntington Beach phenom has barely started filling out his 6-foot-3 frame but makes a ton of contact and has a chance to grow into significant power. As a pitcher, he already touches 95 mph and his slider and changeup comfortably project as at least above-average offerings. It seemed like some teams preferred Grindlinger as a pitcher, and if he struggles early as a hitter, he could always return to the mound.