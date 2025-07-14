The Angels have selected Slawinski with the 79th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound left-handed pitcher from Texas, Slawinski has a deep repertoire and is very projectable. His low-90s fastball touches 95 mph and should comfortably sit in the mid-to-high 90s as he adds muscle and fills out his frame. He has a pair of quality breaking balls and a better changeup than most of his peers. Slawinsky, who is committed to Texas A&M, projects to throw enough strikes to start.