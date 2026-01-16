Lowe was traded from the Rays to the Angels in a three-team deal Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lowe recently agreed to a one-year contract with the Rays for a modest $2.6 million to avoid arbitration, but he'll still be headed to a new home. He has struggled to stay healthy the last two seasons, combining to play in only 214 games. His performance has also dipped in that span, though he remains a solid source of power and stolen bases and could benefit from this change of scenery.