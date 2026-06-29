Angels' Josh Lowe: Launches grand slam Sunday

Lowe went 1-for-2 with a grand slam in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.

Lowe came through with the bases loaded in the second inning, crushing a grand slam to right field to provide all the offense the Angels needed in the victory. The 28-year-old was demoted to Triple-A Salt Lake on May 22 due to poor performance, but he was recalled Wednesday and has gone 5-for-12 (.417) in four games since returning. While Mike Trout (hamstring) is sidelined, Lowe figures to split time in center field with the right-handed-hitting Jose Siri, who replaced him as a pinch hitter against left-hander Jose Suarez in the seventh inning.