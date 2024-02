Soto was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Soto has managed a .946 OPS over 71 plate appearances at the major-league level, but a .670 OPS in the minors is closer to his real ability. The 23-year-old offers a solid glove at multiple infield positions, however, so it's possible he'll draw some interest on waivers.