The Angels reassigned Thaiss to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Thaiss stuck around for the entirety of the Angels' big-league camp, slashing .372/.413/.674 with nine extra-base hits across 46 plate appearances this spring. The 23-year-old should get the call to the majors at some point in 2019 but could have trouble finding regular at-bats if all of Shohei Ohtani (elbow), Albert Pujols and Justin Bour are on the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories