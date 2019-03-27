Angels' Matt Thaiss: Heads to minors
The Angels reassigned Thaiss to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Thaiss stuck around for the entirety of the Angels' big-league camp, slashing .372/.413/.674 with nine extra-base hits across 46 plate appearances this spring. The 23-year-old should get the call to the majors at some point in 2019 but could have trouble finding regular at-bats if all of Shohei Ohtani (elbow), Albert Pujols and Justin Bour are on the active roster.
