Thaiss is out of the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the White Sox.

David Fletcher will slide over to third base as Wilfredo Tovar gets the start at shortstop and will hit eighth against left-hander Hector Santiago. Thaiss is amid a 3-for-22 stretch over his past six starts. The rookie first baseman is 3-for-11 with a home run and four RBI against southpaws on the year.