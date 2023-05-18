site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Batting leadoff
RotoWire Staff
Moniak is starting in left field and batting leadoff versus the Orioles on Thursday.
Moniak has started four of the last six games and has been in the leadoff spot for each of those starts. He'll go up against Tyler Wells on Thursday.
