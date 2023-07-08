Moniak went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Friday in a loss to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers built an early 4-0 lead before Moniak got the Angels back in the game with his three-run shot off Tony Gonsolin in the fourth inning. It was the third homer in the past seven games for the outfielder, and he's racked up eight RBI during that span. Moniak looks to be in line for near-everyday playing time during the long-term absence of Mike Trout (wrist), earning the role with a .310/.341/.651 slash line, 10 homers, 28 RBI and two steals over 132 plate appearances since being called up from the minors in mid-May.