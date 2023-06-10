Moniak went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Moniak's blast put the Angels ahead for good in the sixth inning. He's seen his playing time rebound a bit lately with Hunter Renfroe (paternity) away from the team, but Moniak will likely be back in a bench role Saturday. Through 62 plate appearances, Moniak has five homers, 12 RBI, two stolen bases, 10 runs scored and a .305/.339/.678 slash line. While the numbers are there, he has no clear long-term path to playing time.