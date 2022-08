Moniak will start in center field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moniak will make his second straight start in center field and looks as though he'll get a trial as the Angels' everyday option at the position after he was acquired Tuesday in the deal that sent Brandon Marsh to Philadelphia. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 first-year player draft went hitless in two at-bats in his Angels debut Wednesday.