Moniak (finger) will likely continue his rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake through this weekend, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moniak has been out of action for over a month, so the team isn't rushing his return. He participated in his first rehab game with Salt Lake on Wednesday, swatting a solo home run in five at-bats. Moniak could see ample playing time upon his return with the Angels likely to be evaluating their roster for next season.