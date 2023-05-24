Moniak went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Red Sox.
Moniak took Brayan Bello's second pitch of the game out to center field, and that was ultimately all the Angels needed in the win. This was Moniak's second straight game with a homer, and he's up to four long balls through 10 contests this season. He's added seven RBI, seven runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. For now, it appears Moniak has displaced Taylor Ward as the Angels' preferred left fielder versus right-handed pitchers.