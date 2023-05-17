Moniak went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Baltimore.
Moniak led off Tuesday's contest with a 408-foot shot off Dean Kremer, giving the Angels an early 1-0 lead. The 25-year-old Moniak is off to quite a start since he was called up on Friday, going 5-for-11 with two home runs and two stolen bases in three games. It remains to be seen if Moniak will play enough in Anaheim to carve out a role for fantasy purposes, though he's certainly made a case so far. He slashed .170/.207/.302 with three homers and a steal in 37 games between the Angels and Phillies last season.
