Moniak went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Moniak's second-inning blast put the Angels ahead for good. He's gone deep three times while adding nine RBI over his last eight contests. The outfielder continues to push for playing time at all three outfield positions while primarily drawing in versus right-handed pitchers. For the season, Moniak's slashing .307/.336/.658 with nine homers, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored and two stolen bases over 119 plate appearances, but he's yet to dislodge Taylor Ward or Hunter Renfroe from their starting jobs on a full-time basis.