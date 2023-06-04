Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Though Moniak has slashed .327/.340/.694 in 50 plate appearances since his call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 12, he's drawn just one walk and has struck out at a 34 percent clip during that stretch. While Moniak was almost certainly headed for a downturn in his production, the Angels have seemingly pulled the plug on the 25-year-old before regression set in. Moniak will now sit for the fourth consecutive game, with a suddenly hot-hitting Taylor Ward having taken back duties as the Angels' primary left fielder.