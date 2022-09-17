Moniak is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Moniak started the past two games and will head to the bench after he went 2-for-8 with a home run, a double, two RBI and two runs. Jo Adell will start in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Two extra-base hits•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Sits after three straight starts•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Records first steal•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Returns from IL•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Expected to rehab through weekend•
-
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Rehab assignment begins Tuesday•