Moniak went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Moniak has swung a hot bat in July, going 11-for-37 (.297) over 10 games this month. Four of those hits have gone for extra bases, and he's added five RBI and six runs. The outfielder is slashing .211/.255/.333 with five home runs, six steals, 28 RBI and 27 runs scored through 77 contests overall, and he should maintain a starting role in center field until Mike Trout (knee) is able to return.