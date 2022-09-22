site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-mickey-moniak-on-bench-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Mickey Moniak: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moniak isn't starting Thursday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Moniak is on the bench for the fourth time in the last seven games since left-hander Martin Perez is starting for Texas on Thursday. Jo Adell will start in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read