Moniak went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Astros.
Moniak got the start in left field for the second straight game since he was activated from the injured list. He was able to pick up a steal in the in the second inning after a single. The outfielder has just one multi-hit effort this year in 25 games between the Angels and the Phillies. He's slashing .164/.211/.269 with two home runs, five RBI, eight runs scored and a steal through 72 plate appearances. It appears Moniak is poised to challenge Jo Adell for a platoon role in left field, which would see the former earn most of his playing time versus right-handed pitchers.