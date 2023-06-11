Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Moniak had started four of the Angels' last five games, but he appears poised to serve as the team's fourth outfielder moving forward after Hunter Renfroe (personal) returned from the paternity list Saturday. The 25-year-old has maintained an excellent .302/.333/.667 slash line through 66 plate appearances with the Halos this season, but his 3.1 percent walk rate and 33.3 percent strikeout rate don't bode well for Moniak's chances of remaining productive once his .389 BABIP normalizes to some degree.