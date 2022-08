Moniak was sent for X-rays after injuring his left middle finger in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Moniak hit his second home run with the Angels on Saturday night, but it could be a while before he hits another, as manager Phil Nevin "was not at all optimistic" about the test results. Should Moniak wind up missing time, Magneuris Sierra would likely be the Angels' primary option in center field.