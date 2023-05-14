Moniak went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two steals in Saturday's loss against Cleveland.

Moniak opened up the game with fireworks, launching a solo home run in the first to get the Angels on the board. His offensive contribution didn't stop there, as Moniak stole a base in the third and seventh inning and was eventually brought around both times. The 25-year-old was called up Friday from Triple-A Salt Lake after hitting .308 with eight long balls in 130 at-bats and was able to make an immediate impact with the Angels. Though it's unclear where he will fit in the Angels' star-studded outfield, Moniak could force the team to keep him in the lineup if he continues to mash.