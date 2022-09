Moniak is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

While the Angels faced right-handed starting pitchers in the past three contests against Houston, Moniak was included in the lineup each time and went 3-for-12 with a pair of extra-base hits and a stolen base. He'll take a seat Monday against Guardians lefty Konnor Pilkington, but the lefty-hitting Moniak could end up settling into the large side of a platoon in the outfield with the righty-hitting Jo Adell.