site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-mickey-moniak-sitting-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Mickey Moniak: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The lefty-hitting Moniak will exit the starting nine with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the bump for Seattle. Platoon mate Jo Adell will replace Moniak in left field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read