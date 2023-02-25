Moniak (hand) will bat sixth and play right field in Saturday's Cactus League contest against the Mariners, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Moniak missed nearly half of last season with a pair of fractures, one in his right wrist and another in his left middle finger. He ended the year on the injured list after getting hit on the hand again, but that issue doesn't appeared to have carried over into the start of this season. Still just 24 years old, the 2016 first-overall pick will compete for a bench outfield spot in camp. His career .157/.218/.268 line in 66 MLB games doesn't give much reason for optimism.