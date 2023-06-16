Moniak went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Moniak took Nathan Eovaldi yard in the seventh inning for a solo shot that gave the Angels a 3-2 lead. He managed to also snag a pair of singles to mark his third three-hit outing of the season (21 games). Though Moniak is slashing .319/.347/.681 with six long balls, 14 RBI and 11 runs, he looks to be firmly behind Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe on the outfield depth chart, which makes him more of a streaming option and daily fantasy play in most formats.