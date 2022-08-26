Moniak (finger) has progressed to taking dry swings, the Associated Press reports.
Moniak is recovering from a fracture to the tip of his left middle finger and indicated earlier in the week that he was still feeling some discomfort, per MLB.com. The fact that he is now swinging a bat suggests that the finger has improved over the past few days. Moniak has said that he expects to play again before the end of the season.
