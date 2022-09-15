Moniak went 2-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Guardians.

Moniak accounted for the majority of the Angels' offense on the day, ripping a two-run homer in the third inning while also coming around to score after recording a two-out double two frames later. Moniak has all three of his long balls on the season in his last nine starts, and he's hitting .265 with six RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Despite the strong stretch, he's had an underwhelming season in the majors by maintaining only a .183/.221/.354 line across 87 plate appearances.