Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said initial X-rays on Moniak's hand returned negative after the outfielder fouled a ball off himself in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Athletics, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. He struck out in all three of his plate appearances before exiting the contest.

Though the initial tests on Moniak's hand were encouraging, Nevin noted that he was uncertain if the 24-year-old would play again this season. At the very least, Moniak looks like a safe bet to miss Thursday's series finale, which will likely pave the way for Jo Adell to make a start alongside Taylor Ward and Mike Trout in the outfield.