Angels' Samy Natera: Continues to rack up strikeouts

Natera recorded the save Sunday against the Rangers, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Natera was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and struck out each of the first two batters he faced before inducing a lineout from Justin Foscue to secure his third save. The left-hander has been dominant of late, allowing just one run across his last 15.2 innings while posting an outstanding 27:3 K:BB during that stretch. In 23 appearances since his June 5 call-up, Natera owns a 2.00 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB across 27 innings.