Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Thursday's 11-7 victory versus the Cardinals.

Ward led the charge near the bottom of the order, as each of the Angels' No. 6, 7 and 8 batters tallied three hits. Ward added a sacrifice fly to his productive day, and his ninth-inning double was his first in over two weeks. The outfielder went through a 1-for-14 stretch between April 26 and April 29, but he's since bounced back by going 6-for-12 with a homer, a walk and four RBI over his subsequent four contests.