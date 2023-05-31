Ward went 2-for-4 with one double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox.

Ward was in the leadoff spot for Tuesday's game with Mickey Moniak getting the day off and started the contest with a bang, taking Lucas Giolito yard for a solo home run in the first inning. The long ball snapped a home run drought that dated back to May 2 (22 games) and marked his fifth of the campaign. Tuesday's outing was a much-needed spark for Ward, who was batting 2-for-26 (.077) in the nine games leading up to the contest.