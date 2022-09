Ward went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Ward delivered the opening run with an RBI single in the first inning. He added two more singles in the game and scored a run on a Mike Ford double in the fifth. The three-hit effort extended Ward's hitting streak to five games, his longest in a month. The outfielder is up to a .266/.352/.444 slash line with 18 home runs, 51 RBI, 60 runs scored and three stolen bases in 112 contests.