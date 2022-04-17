Ward went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two walks Saturday in a 7-2 victory against the Rangers.

Ward was activated from the injured list earlier in the day and found himself immediately thrust into the lineup as the Angels' cleanup hitter. The move paid dividends for the club, as the outfielder reached base four times and launched a ninth-inning 424-foot solo shot to cap the scoring. Ward is expected to be Los Angeles' primary right fielder now that he is healthy, though he'll likely give way to Brandon Marsh and possibly Jo Adell on occasion.