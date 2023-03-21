Ward went 0-for-4 in Monday's Cactus League loss to Cincinnati, but he is slashing .333/.389/.515 with a home run, three doubles, six runs and five RBI over 36 plate appearances this spring.

Ward is coming off a career year in 2022, when he slashed .281/.360/.473 with 23 homers, 65 RBI, 73 runs and five stolen bases. The breakthrough helped him become one of fantasy's top waiver-wire pickups, and he's typically going within the top 130 picks in mixed-league drafts heading into this season. Ward has a stranglehold on the starting job in left field for the Angels and had solid peripheral stats last season, so he could easily match or exceed his 2022 numbers if he's able to remain healthy.