Ward went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in a 4-2 victory over the Twins on Friday.

Ward extended his hitting streak to nine games with the pair of solo shots. Ward now has 21 home runs and is slashing .274/.357/.460 in 452 at-bats this season. The 28-year-old right fielder has made the most of his increased playing time in 2022 and has proven that he belongs in an everyday role with a big league club.