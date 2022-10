Ward went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Monday's extra-inning loss versus the Athletics.

Ward continued his torrid stretch with two more hits Monday, both doubles. Over his last 18 games, he is batting .426 (29-for-68) with seven doubles, five home runs and 26 combined runs and RBI. Ward has had a streaky season, but he is finishing on an upswing, which is validated by his near-elite Statcast metrics. He should be a great option for fantasy managers in 2023.