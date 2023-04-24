Ward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs in Sunday's 4-3 win over Kansas City.

Ward led off the Angels' half of the first inning with a walk and came around to score on a Shohei Ohtani sacrifice fly. Ward then went deep in the sixth frame to begin a series of Los Angeles back-to-back-to-back jacks. The long ball was the third of the campaign for Ward, with the other two coming in the season's first four contests. The outfielder had been slumping coming into Sunday, slashing just .114/.200/.143 with one extra-base hit over his previous 10 games.