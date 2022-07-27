Ward went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Ward hadn't recorded a steal since June 27, but he accounted for one of the Angels' five thefts Tuesday. The 28-year-old outfielder is batting .217 (15-for-69) in July, continuing his regression in what's been his worst month of the season at the plate. Overall, he owns a .287/.379/.489 slash line with 13 home runs, 35 RBI, 46 runs scored and three steals in five attempts through 73 contests.