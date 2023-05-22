site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-taylor-ward-on-bench-again-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Taylor Ward: On bench again Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ward is not in the Angels' lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
He's been slumping lately and will sit out a second straight game as Mickey Moniak handles left field. Ward is hitless in his last 12 at-bats.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read