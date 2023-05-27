site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Taylor Ward: On bench to open Saturday
Ward is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ward will get a breather with right-hander Edward Cabrera on the bump for the Marlins on Saturday. Mickey Moniak will hit at the top of the lineup and play left field in Ward's absence.
