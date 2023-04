Ward went 3-for-5 with a home run, two total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's 13-1 victory against Oakland.

Ward batted out of the leadoff spot for the Angels and struck out in his first at-bat. Things got much better for him in the third inning, when the outfielder singled home a run early in the frame and later capped an 11-run outburst with a two-run homer for his first long ball of the campaign. Ward has gone 4-for-9 through his first two games this season.