Ward went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs against the Astros in a 6-4 win Monday.

Ward was a catalyst for the offense from the top of the order, as his base hits in the third and fifth frames each led to a score. The outfielder finished with his second three-hit game of the campaign, with his other such performance coming just four days earlier. Ward struggled through much of April but has bounced back in May, batting .407 (11-for-27) with a homer, five RBI and six runs through seven contests.